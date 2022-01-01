Renaud BELQUIN est sur Copains d'avant. Pour le contacter, connectez-vous ou inscrivez-vous gratuitement.
Parcours
Parcours scolaire
-
Ecole Principale (Rollancourt)- Rollancourt 1978 - 1983
-
Collège Jean Rostand- Auchy les hesdin 1983 - 1986
-
Collège Franklin- Lille 1986 - 1988
-
Lycée Faidherbe- Lille 1988 - 1992
-
Deug Mass Lille 1- Villeneuve d'ascq 1992 - 1993
-
Département Stid- Roubaix 1993 - 1996
-
CESI NORD- Arras 1997 - 1999
Parcours entreprise
-
CESI - Informaticien (Informatique)- Arras 1997 - 1999
-
Atos Origin MultimÃ©dia (Atos) - Informaticien (Informatique)- SECLIN 2000 - 2007
-
Kits (Kingfisher) - Service Delivery Analyst (Informatique)- Templemars 2007 - maintenant
A propos
GÃ©nÃ©ral
-
PrÃ©nom Nom :Renaud BELQUIN
-
Vit Ã :
LOOS, France
-
NÃ© le :
23 juin 1973 (49 ans)
Ma vie aujourd'hui
Profession :
Service Delivery Analyst
Mes goÃ»ts et passions
Aucune information disponible
Voyages
Allemagne - Belgique - Canada - Espagne - Ã‰tats-Unis - France - Italie - Royaume-Uni - Suisse
-
