Parcours
Parcours scolaire
-
Ecole Louise Michel (Guilvinec)- Guilvinec 1942 - 1946
-
Collège Paul Langevin- Guilvinec 1947 - 1952
-
Ecole Normale Des Garçons- Quimper 1953 - 1957
-
Collège Jean Moulin - Enseignant- Caen 1963 - 1968
-
COLLEGE ALFRED KASTLER - Enseignant- Merville franceville plag 1963 - 1968
-
Collège Jean Moulin- Caen 1968 - 1996
A propos
GÃ©nÃ©ral
-
PrÃ©nom Nom :RenÃ© RONARCH
-
Vit Ã :
IFS, France
-
NÃ© en :
1936 (87 ans)
Ma vie aujourd'hui
Mes goÃ»ts et passions
Voyages
-
