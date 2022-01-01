RETROUVEZ GRATUITEMENTLe rÃ©sultat de la prÃ©sidentielle Ã Grande-Synthe
Parcours
Parcours scolaire
-
Collège Anne Frank- Grande synthe 1981 - 1983
-
Collège Anne Frank- Grande synthe 2011 - 2012
Parcours club
-
OGS RUGBY- Grande synthe 1984 - 1997
Parcours militaire
-
13rdp 3ème Escadron- Dieuze 1986 - 1988
-
13 Régiment De Dragons Parachutistes- Dieuze
ARRIVE DE BON MATIN DE DECEMBRE A LA GARE DE BENESTROFF DIRECTION 4EME ESCADRON OU L'ON A PASSE UN TRES TRES BON HIVER (GLACIAL) UNE QUARANTAINE POUR CAUSE DE MENINGITE DEPART POUR PAU EN BUS(GREVE DES CHEMINOTS)RETOUR POUR LE 3EME ESCADRON PELOTON AUBLANC PUIS MOUCHOT OU CA ETE L'ECLATE TOTALE QUE DE BONS SOUVENIRS .....!1986 - 1988
-
13 Régiment De Dragons Parachutistes- Dieuze 2010 - 2011
A propos
GÃ©nÃ©ral
-
PrÃ©nom Nom :Rene VASSEUR
-
Vit Ã :
France
Ma vie aujourd'hui
Description
BONJOUR A TOUS DONNEZ MOI DE VOS NOUVELLES
Profession :
ELECTRICIEN
Situation familiale :
mariÃ©(e)
Enfants :
4
Mes goÃ»ts et passions
Voyages
-
