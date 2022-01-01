RETROUVEZ GRATUITEMENTLe résultat de la présidentielle à Cognac
Reunan PATROUILLEAU est sur Copains d'avant. Pour le contacter, connectez-vous ou inscrivez-vous gratuitement.
Parcours
Parcours scolaire
-
Collège La Noe Lambert- Nantes 1985 - 2008
A propos
Général
-
Prénom Nom :Reunan PATROUILLEAU
-
Vit à :
..., France
-
Né en :
1975 (47 ans)
Ma vie aujourd'hui
Situation familiale :
célibataire
Enfants :
2
Aucune information disponible
Mes goûts et passions
Voyages
-
Reunan PATROUILLEAU a reconnu Corine CORINE sur la photo 3eme C
-
Reunan PATROUILLEAU a reconnu Sandrine FRAVALO (LE GOHEBEL) sur la photo 3eme C
-
Reunan PATROUILLEAU a reconnu Franck BEIGERT sur la photo 3eme C
-
Reunan PATROUILLEAU a reconnu Sébastien TURPIN sur la photo 3eme C
-
Reunan PATROUILLEAU a reconnu Sandrine MISS sur la photo 3eme C
-
Reunan PATROUILLEAU a reconnu Sébastien CASTEL sur la photo 3eme C
-
Reunan PATROUILLEAU a reconnu Reunan PATROUILLEAU sur la photo 3eme C