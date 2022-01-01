RETROUVEZ GRATUITEMENTLe rÃ©sultat de la prÃ©sidentielle Ã Reims
Parcours
Parcours scolaire
-
ECOLE MATERNELLE GRAND BETHENY- Betheny 1968 - 1970
-
ECOLE SAINT ANDRE ROGELET- Reims 1970 - 1977
-
Lycée Saint-michel- Reims 1977 - 1980
Parcours entreprise
-
ASSEDIC CHAMPAGNE ARDENNES- Reims 1982 - maintenant
A propos
GÃ©nÃ©ral
-
PrÃ©nom Nom :Reynald LUTRINGER
-
Vit Ã :
REIMS, France
-
NÃ© en :
1962 (60 ans)
Ma vie aujourd'hui
Description
Je suis marié, 3 enfants, 2 petits enfants
Profession :
COMPTABLE
Situation familiale :
mariÃ©(e)
Enfants :
3
Mes goÃ»ts et passions
Voyages
Albanie - Bosnie-HerzÃ©govine - Bulgarie - Irlande - Maroc - MontÃ©nÃ©gro - NorvÃ¨ge - Pologne - Portugal - Roumanie
-
