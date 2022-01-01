Riccardo MILLICH est sur Copains d'avant. Pour le contacter, connectez-vous ou inscrivez-vous gratuitement.
Parcours
Parcours scolaire
Collège André Malraux- La wantzenau 1987 - 1991
Université Marc Bloch : Strasbourg Ii- Strasbourg 1993 - 1996
Université Robert Schuman : Strasbourg Iii- Strasbourg 1996 - 2000
Ecole Supérieure De Gestion (Esg)- Paris 2001 - 2002
Parcours entreprise
Lawficom éditions - Cadre commercial (Commercial)- Paris 2002 - 2004
KNEIP COMMUNICATION - Cadre commercial (Commercial)- Luxembourg 2004 - 2006
A propos
Général
Prénom Nom :Riccardo MILLICH
Vit à :
ERPELDANGE (LUXEMBOURG), Luxembourg
Né le :
21 juin 1976 (45 ans)
Ma vie aujourd'hui
Profession :
Institutional Sales Manager
Situation familiale :
marié(e)
Mes goûts et passions
Voyages
Bhoutan - Birmanie - Burkina Faso - Groënland - Madagascar - Mongolie - Niger - Tanzanie