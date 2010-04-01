RETROUVEZ GRATUITEMENTLe résultat de la présidentielle à Delle
Richard BEGUE est sur Copains d'avant. Pour le contacter, connectez-vous ou inscrivez-vous gratuitement.
Parcours
Parcours scolaire
-
Rue De Châteaudun- Belfort 1954 - 1966
-
Lycée Technique D'etat- Belfort 1966 - 1971
Parcours entreprise
-
Gec-Alsthom (Alstom) - Technicien méthodes (Technique)- BELFORT 1971 - 1976
-
RONEO - Technico-commercial (Commercial)- Strasbourg 1976 - 1978
-
DK - Chef d'agence (Commercial)- Exincourt 1978 - 1990
-
Thecla Industrie - Assistant commercial (Commercial)- Delle 1991 - 1995
-
Thecla Industrie - Responsable qualite clients (Technique)- Delle 1995 - 2000
-
Thecla Industrie - Responsable appro/magasin (Technique)- Delle 2002 - 2005
-
Thecla Industrie - Responsable achats (Technique)- Delle 2005 - 2007
-
Ets Robert Laurent - Responsable qualité (Technique)- Seloncourt
jusqu'à ma retraite, au 01/04/20102008 - 2010
Parcours militaire
-
401 Raa- Nimes 1971 - 1972
A propos
Général
-
Prénom Nom :Richard BEGUE
-
Vit à :
DELLE, France
-
Né le :
7 juin 1951 (70 ans)
Ma vie aujourd'hui
Profession :
Retraité
Situation familiale :
marié(e)
Enfants :
1
Mes goûts et passions
Voyages
-
Richard BEGUE a reconnu Philippe BERT sur la photo TF1 B
-
Richard BEGUE a reconnu Rene BURGERMEISTER sur la photo TF1 B
-
Richard BEGUE a reconnu Philippe BERT sur la photo TF1 B
-
Richard BEGUE a reconnu Richard BEGUE sur la photo TF1 B