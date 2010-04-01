Election présidentielle 2022

Parcours

Parcours scolaire

Parcours entreprise

  • Gec-Alsthom (Alstom)  - Technicien méthodes (Technique)

     -  BELFORT 1971 - 1976

  • RONEO  - Technico-commercial (Commercial)

     -  Strasbourg 1976 - 1978

  • DK  - Chef d'agence (Commercial)

     -  Exincourt 1978 - 1990

  • Thecla Industrie  - Assistant commercial (Commercial)

     -  Delle 1991 - 1995

  • Thecla Industrie  - Responsable qualite clients (Technique)

     -  Delle 1995 - 2000

  • Thecla Industrie  - Responsable appro/magasin (Technique)

     -  Delle 2002 - 2005

  • Thecla Industrie  - Responsable achats (Technique)

     -  Delle 2005 - 2007

  • Ets Robert Laurent  - Responsable qualité (Technique)

     -  Seloncourt

    jusqu'à ma retraite, au 01/04/2010

    2008 - 2010

Parcours militaire

A propos

Général

  • Prénom Nom :

    Richard BEGUE

  • Vit à :

    DELLE, France

  • Né le :

    7 juin 1951 (70 ans)

Ma vie aujourd'hui

  • Profession :

    Retraité

  • Situation familiale :

    marié(e)

  • Enfants :

    1

    • Mes goûts et passions

    Loisirs

    Instruments de musique

    Goûts musicaux

    Lectures

    Voitures

    Animaux

    Voyages