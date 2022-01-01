RETROUVEZ GRATUITEMENTLe rÃ©sultat de la prÃ©sidentielle Ã Limoges
Richard BRUNEAU est sur Copains d'avant. Pour le contacter, connectez-vous ou inscrivez-vous gratuitement.
Parcours
Parcours scolaire
-
Ecole Henri Dunant (Neuvy Pailloux)- Neuvy pailloux 1977 - 1982
-
Collège Denis Diderot- Issoudun 1982 - 1985
-
Collège Romain Rolland- Deols 1985 - 1987
-
Lep D'alambert- Issoudun 1987 - 1989
-
Lycée Professionnel Jean D'alembert- Issoudun 1987 - 1989
-
AFPA- Egletons 2012 - 2013
Parcours entreprise
-
Mory Tnte- Chateauroux 1989 - 1989
-
Tisserand- Neuvy pailloux 1989 - 1992
-
MARTIN RONDEAU- Chateauroux 1992 - 1999
-
ALDIS CENTRE- Velles 1999 - 2000
-
Transports Besnier- Villedieu sur indre 2000 - 2001
-
Trans Team Iberica Ancien Groupe Vialle- Deols 2001 - 2007
-
Transports Olano- Bordeaux 2008 - 2008
-
SITA CENTRE OUEST- Montierchaume 2008 - 2008
-
Transports Girard- Argenton sur creuse 2008 - 2011
Parcours militaire
-
30eme Groupe De Chasseur- Luneville 1989 - 1990
-
35ème Ri- Belfort 1990 - 1990
A propos
GÃ©nÃ©ral
-
PrÃ©nom Nom :Richard BRUNEAU
-
Vit Ã :
LIMOGES, France
-
NÃ© en :
1971 (51 ans)
Ma vie aujourd'hui
Profession :
Conducteur routier
Situation familiale :
cÃ©libataire
Enfants :
2
Mes goÃ»ts et passions
Voyages
-
Richard BRUNEAU a reconnu Richard BRUNEAU sur la photo D 1
-
Richard BRUNEAU a reconnu Richard BRUNEAU sur la photo 4ème C