Parcours
Parcours scolaire
ECOLE LA VALLEE- Amiens 1965 - 1971
Collège Auguste Janvier- Amiens 1971 - 1976
Collège Rue Jules Barnie- Amiens 1971 - 1975
Lycée Madeleine Michelis- Amiens 1975 - 1979
Parcours militaire
8e Rcs Quartier Friant- Amiens 1979 - 1980
8eme Rcs- Amiens 1979 - 1980
Escadron 1/14 Toulouse- Toulouse 1981 - 1985
BT NAILLOUX- Nailloux 1985 - 1993
BT MURET- Muret 1993 - 1997
BT CAJARC- Cajarc 1997 - 2004
BT LAVAUR- Lavaur 2004 - 2012
BT CADALEN- Cadalen 2012 - 2015
Parcours entreprise
Ecole Gendarmerie Montlucon (Esog)- Montlucon 1980 - 1981
A propos
GÃ©nÃ©ral
PrÃ©nom Nom :Richard GOSLIN
Vit Ã :
LAVAUR, France
NÃ© en :
1960 (62 ans)
Ma vie aujourd'hui
Description
Bonjour a tous et vive la seconde 9C4
Profession :
Gendarme
Situation familiale :
mariÃ©(e)
Enfants :
2
Mes goÃ»ts et passions
Voyages
Richard GOSLIN a ajoutÃ© BT CADALEN Ã son parcours militaire
Richard GOSLIN a ajoutÃ© BT LAVAUR Ã son parcours militaire
Richard GOSLIN a ajoutÃ© BT CAJARC Ã son parcours militaire
Richard GOSLIN a ajoutÃ© BT MURET Ã son parcours militaire
Richard GOSLIN a ajoutÃ© BT NAILLOUX Ã son parcours militaire
Richard GOSLIN a ajoutÃ© Escadron 1/14 Toulouse Ã son parcours militaire
Richard GOSLIN a reconnu Richard GOSLIN sur la photo 45ème stage 2ème peloton
Richard GOSLIN a reconnu Richard GOSLIN sur la photo 45ème stage 2ème peloton
Richard GOSLIN a ajoutÃ© Collège Auguste Janvier Ã son parcours scolaire