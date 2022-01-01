RETROUVEZ GRATUITEMENTLe résultat de la présidentielle au Blanc-Mesnil
Richard HUARD est sur Copains d'avant. Pour le contacter, connectez-vous ou inscrivez-vous gratuitement.
Parcours
Parcours scolaire
-
Collège Le Parc- Aulnay sous bois 1978 - 1983
Parcours militaire
-
île Longue- Brest
service equipement protection1989 - 1990
Parcours entreprise
-
Air France Klm - Electro technicien (Technique)- ROISSY AEROPORT CH DE GAU 1990 - 1991
A propos
Général
-
Prénom Nom :Richard HUARD
-
Vit à :
LE BLANC MESNIL, France
-
Né en :
1967 (55 ans)
Ma vie aujourd'hui
Description
CONCUBIN
2 ENFANTS
JE RENCONTRE ENCORE DES CAMARADES DE CLASSE
Profession :
TECHNICIEN ERDF.
Situation familiale :
en union libre
Enfants :
2