Richard RICHARD LEGRIS (LEGRIS) est sur Copains d'avant. Pour le contacter, connectez-vous ou inscrivez-vous gratuitement.
Parcours
Parcours scolaire
-
Ecole H. Wallon- Belfort 1979 - 1987
-
Collège Simone Signoret- Belfort 1988 - 1992
Parcours entreprise
-
GENERAL ELECTRICS ENERGY PRODUCT EUROPE- Belfort 1992 - maintenant
A propos
Général
-
Prénom Nom :Richard RICHARD LEGRIS (LEGRIS)
-
Vit à :
BELFORT, France
-
Né le :
22 févr. 1976 (47 ans)
Ma vie aujourd'hui
Profession :
Monteur Ajusteur
Mes goûts et passions
Aucune information disponible