Parcours

Parcours scolaire

Parcours entreprise

  • Boucherie Morel  - Apprenti boucher (Production)

     -  Nancy 1954 - 1958

  • Boucherie Perrin  - Boucher (Autre)

     -  Nancy 1958 - 1959

  • Coopérateur De Lorraine  - Boucher (Production)

     -  Nancy

    1an au labo de maxéville et 1an au magasin de vandoeuvre wilson

    1962 - 1964

  • Ets Lesaulnier  - Responsable achats (Administratif)

     -  Laxou 1964 - 1986

  • ANPE  - Agent service immobilier direction regionale  (Technique)

     -  Nancy 1986 - 2000

Parcours militaire

A propos

Général

  • Prénom Nom :

    Robert MOREL

  • Vit à :

    VILLERS LES NANCY, France

  • Né le :

    8 avril 1940 (81 ans)

Ma vie aujourd'hui

  • Description

    On m'appelle aussi ROBY!

  • Profession :

    Retraité

  • Situation familiale :

    veuf(ve)

  • Enfants :

    1

