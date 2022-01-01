Robert MOREL est sur Copains d'avant. Pour le contacter, connectez-vous ou inscrivez-vous gratuitement.
Parcours
Parcours scolaire
-
Ecole Leon Jacquemin (Thiefosse)- Thiefosse 1946 - 1954
Parcours entreprise
-
Boucherie Morel - Apprenti boucher (Production)- Nancy 1954 - 1958
-
Boucherie Perrin - Boucher (Autre)- Nancy 1958 - 1959
-
Coopérateur De Lorraine - Boucher (Production)- Nancy
1an au labo de maxéville et 1an au magasin de vandoeuvre wilson1962 - 1964
-
Ets Lesaulnier - Responsable achats (Administratif)- Laxou 1964 - 1986
-
ANPE - Agent service immobilier direction regionale (Technique)- Nancy 1986 - 2000
Parcours militaire
-
1er Régiment D'infanterie- Sarrebourg 1959 - 1959
-
21° Regiment D'infanterie- Oran 1959 - 1962
A propos
Général
-
Prénom Nom :Robert MOREL
-
Vit à :
VILLERS LES NANCY, France
-
Né le :
8 avril 1940 (81 ans)
Ma vie aujourd'hui
Description
On m'appelle aussi ROBY!
Profession :
Retraité
Situation familiale :
veuf(ve)
Enfants :
1