Rodolphe BERTHOU est sur Copains d'avant. Pour le contacter, connectez-vous ou inscrivez-vous gratuitement.

Parcours

Parcours scolaire

Parcours club

Parcours entreprise

Parcours militaire

A propos

Général

Ma vie aujourd'hui

  • Description

    Je vis en concubinage 1 enfant

  • Profession :

    Animateur / médiateur

  • Situation familiale :

    en union libre

  • Enfants :

    1

    • Mes goûts et passions

    Loisirs

    Instruments de musique

    Goûts musicaux

    Lectures

    Voitures

    Voyages