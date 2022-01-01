Rodrigue DECHALVRON est sur Copains d'avant. Pour le contacter, connectez-vous ou inscrivez-vous gratuitement.
Parcours
Parcours scolaire
-
HEC- Jouy en josas 1970 - 1976
-
école Des Pupilles De L'air- Grenoble 1977 - 1980
-
ESSEC- Cergy 1980 - 1984
Parcours entreprise
-
Bolloré- 1993 - 2002
A propos
Général
-
Prénom Nom :Rodrigue DECHALVRON
-
Vit à :
TOULOUSE, France
-
Né en :
1966 (56 ans)
Ma vie aujourd'hui
Aucune information disponible
Mes goûts et passions
Aucune information disponible
Voyages
-
