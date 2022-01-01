Rogasik SERGE est sur Copains d'avant. Pour le contacter, connectez-vous ou inscrivez-vous gratuitement.
Parcours
Parcours scolaire
-
LYCEE DU PORTAIL ROUGE- Saint etienne 1980 - 1985
-
Université Claude Bernard Lyon 1- Villeurbanne 1987 - 1993
-
Faculté De Pharmacie De Lyon- Lyon 1993 - 1995
-
DESS PHARMACIE INDUSTRIELLE- Lyon 1993 - 1995
-
IPIL- Lyon 1993 - 1995
A propos
Général
-
Prénom Nom :Rogasik SERGE
-
Vit à :
MANHATTAN, Etats-Unis
Ma vie aujourd'hui
Profession :
Expedients divers
Mes goûts et passions
Aucune information disponible