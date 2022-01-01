RETROUVEZ GRATUITEMENTLe rÃ©sultat de la prÃ©sidentielle Ã Villemomble dimanche 10 avril Ã partir de 20 heures.
Roger EKCHAJZER est sur Copains d'avant. Pour le contacter, connectez-vous ou inscrivez-vous gratuitement.
Parcours
Parcours scolaire
-
Lycée Georges Clémenceau- Villemomble 1948 - 1955
-
ECOLE JULES FERRY- Levallois perret 1958 - 2007
A propos
GÃ©nÃ©ral
-
PrÃ©nom Nom :Roger EKCHAJZER
-
Vit Ã :
VILLEMOMBLE, France
-
NÃ© le :
12 janv. 1937 (85 ans)
Ma vie aujourd'hui
Profession :
Sans
Mes goÃ»ts et passions
Aucune information disponible
Voyages
-
Roger EKCHAJZER a reconnu Roger EKCHAJZER sur la photo 1ère M M'