Roger GUILBERT est sur Copains d'avant. Pour le contacter, connectez-vous ou inscrivez-vous gratuitement.

Parcours

Parcours scolaire

Parcours club

Parcours entreprise

  • SNCF  - Administratif (Administratif)

     -  ARRAS

    CHEF DE GARE FACTEUR ENREGISTRANT

    1968 - 1971

  • SNCF  - Comptabilité des gares (Comptabilité)

     -  COMPIEGNE 1972 - 1973

  • PHILDAR  - Ouvrier (Production)

     -  Roubaix

    PREPARATION CONTINU à FILER

    1973 - 1980

  • Deco Loisirs Tourcoing  - Comptable (Comptabilité)

     -  Tourcoing

    DETACHE A DECO LOISIRS

    1980 - 1981

  • LES FILS DE LOUIS MULLIEZ  - Comptable (Comptabilité)

     -  Roubaix 1981 - 1990

  • Les Laines De L'entrepont  - Comptable (Comptabilité)

     -  Roubaix 1990 - 1992

  • LA PASTOURELLE  - Comptable (Administratif)

     -  Mouscron 1992 - 1994

  • Annatrans  - Comptable (Comptabilité)

     -  Mouscron 1994 - 2010

Parcours militaire

A propos

Général

  • Prénom Nom :

    Roger GUILBERT

  • Vit à :

    HERSEAUX, Belgique

  • Né en :

    1950 (72 ans)

Ma vie aujourd'hui

  • Description

    Salut à tous ceux qui me reconnaitront

    Le 05/08/2008

    le chti

  • Profession :

    Retraité

  • Situation familiale :

    marié(e)

  • Enfants :

    2

    • Mes goûts et passions

    Voyages

    J'y suis allé(e) :
    Je rêve d'y aller :