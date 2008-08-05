Roger GUILBERT est sur Copains d'avant. Pour le contacter, connectez-vous ou inscrivez-vous gratuitement.
Parcours
Parcours scolaire
-
CENTRE APPRENTIS SNCF- Lens
apprenti mécanicien, electricien, sur machine diesel1965 - 1968
-
CENTRE DE FORMATION DES APPRENTIS DE LA SNCF- Mericourt 1965 - 1968
Parcours club
Parcours entreprise
-
SNCF - Administratif (Administratif)- ARRAS
CHEF DE GARE FACTEUR ENREGISTRANT1968 - 1971
-
SNCF - Comptabilité des gares (Comptabilité)- COMPIEGNE 1972 - 1973
-
PHILDAR - Ouvrier (Production)- Roubaix
PREPARATION CONTINU à FILER1973 - 1980
-
Deco Loisirs Tourcoing - Comptable (Comptabilité)- Tourcoing
DETACHE A DECO LOISIRS1980 - 1981
-
LES FILS DE LOUIS MULLIEZ - Comptable (Comptabilité)- Roubaix 1981 - 1990
-
Les Laines De L'entrepont - Comptable (Comptabilité)- Roubaix 1990 - 1992
-
LA PASTOURELLE - Comptable (Administratif)- Mouscron 1992 - 1994
-
Annatrans - Comptable (Comptabilité)- Mouscron 1994 - 2010
Parcours militaire
-
Cism N°1- Montlucon
ecole des sous officers1971 - 1971
-
52 Clrm Satory- Versailles
brigadier chef magasinier1971 - 1972
A propos
Général
-
Prénom Nom :Roger GUILBERT
-
Vit à :
HERSEAUX, Belgique
-
Né en :
1950 (72 ans)
Ma vie aujourd'hui
Description
Salut à tous ceux qui me reconnaitront
Le 05/08/2008
le chti
Profession :
Retraité
Situation familiale :
marié(e)
Enfants :
2