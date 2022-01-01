RETROUVEZ GRATUITEMENTLe rÃ©sultat de la prÃ©sidentielle Ã Saint-Jean-de-Lier dimanche 10 avril Ã partir de 20 heures.
Parcours
Parcours scolaire
LYCEE MONTEIL- Rodez 1958 - 1962
Lycée Ferdinand Foch- Rodez 1962 - 1963
Lycée De Garçons- Millau 1963 - 1966
Parcours militaire
65 Rima- Albi 1966 - 1968
Parcours entreprise
CREDIT LYONNAIS- Paris 1968 - 1970
CAISSE CENTRALE DES BANQUES POPULAIRES- Paris 1971 - 1973
CAISSE CENTRALE DU CREDIT MUTUEL- Paris 1973 - 1980
CUIVRE ET ALLIAGES CRETEIL- Creteil 1981 - 1984
Cuivre Et Alliages Niederbruck- Niederbruck 1984 - 1985
Anpe- France
Direction dÃ©lÃ©guÃ©e CRETEIL1993 - 2007
A propos
GÃ©nÃ©ral
PrÃ©nom Nom :Roger MAVIEL
Vit Ã :
CALMONT, France
NÃ© le :
28 juin 1947 (74 ans)
Ma vie aujourd'hui
Profession :
RetraitÃ©
Mes goÃ»ts et passions
Voyages
