Roger PEROLARI (PEROLARI) est sur Copains d'avant. Pour le contacter, connectez-vous ou inscrivez-vous gratuitement.
Parcours
Parcours scolaire
-
Bateau école Paul Bousquet- Sete 1961 - maintenant
-
AFPA- Nimes 1970 - 1970
Parcours entreprise
-
Compagnie Générale Transatlantique - Matelot- Le havre 1962 - 1967
Parcours militaire
-
B.a.n.saint-mandrier - BE maneuvrier (Autre)- Saint mandrier sur mer
javais la responsabilitee du remorqueur1967 - 1969
-
Ban Saint-mandrier - Manoeuvrier (Autre)- Saint mandrier sur mer
contacter les copains ayant fait l'armee entre 1967 et 1969 au service vedettes1967 - maintenant
-
B.a.n.saint-mandrier- Saint mandrier sur mer 1967 - 1969
-
Service Militaire Marine Nationale Cfm Brest- Brest
LES CLASSES MANOEUVRIER1967 - 1967
-
Service Militaire Marine Nationale Cfm Brest- Brest
j'y et fait mes classes1967 - 1967
-
BAN SAINT MANDRIER- Toulon 1967 - 1969
A propos
GÃ©nÃ©ral
-
PrÃ©nom Nom :Roger PEROLARI (PEROLARI)
-
Vit Ã :
GRANGES-SUR-LOT, France
-
NÃ© le :
22 aoÃ»t 1947 (74 ans)
Ma vie aujourd'hui
Description
Je suis sur la photo du paul bousquet en 1962 derriere celui qui porte l'inscription CGT
je recherche aussi des copains ayant fait larmee a la
b.a.n saint mandrier entre 1967 est 1969
Profession :
RetraitÃ©
Situation familiale :
mariÃ©(e)
Enfants :
3
Mes goÃ»ts et passions
Voyages
-
Roger PEROLARI (PEROLARI) a reconnu Roger PEROLARI sur la photo école paul bousquet
-
Roger PEROLARI (PEROLARI) a ajoutÃ© Service Militaire Marine Nationale Cfm Brest Ã son parcours militaire
-
Roger PEROLARI (PEROLARI) a ajoutÃ© Service Militaire Marine Nationale Cfm Brest Ã son parcours militaire
-
Roger PEROLARI (PEROLARI) a ajoutÃ© Ban Saint-mandrier Ã son parcours militaire
-
Roger PEROLARI (PEROLARI) a ajoutÃ© B.a.n.saint-mandrier Ã son parcours militaire