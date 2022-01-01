RETROUVEZ GRATUITEMENTLe rÃ©sultat de la prÃ©sidentielle Ã DomlÃ©ger-Longvillers dimanche 10 avril Ã partir de 20 heures.
Parcours
Parcours scolaire
Ecole (Guignes)- Guignes 1963 - 1964
CEG DE BRIE COMTE ROBERT- Brie comte robert 1964 - 1966
College De Verneuil L Etang- Ozouer le voulgis 1966 - 1967
Parcours entreprise
Patisserie Capraro - Patissier chocolatier traiteur (Autre)- Nangis 1967 - 1973
Patisserie Chabert - Chef patissier- Colombes 1974 - 1976
Boulangerie Patisserie - Chef patissier- Amiens
et maintenant je suis content ;je suis en retraite!1976 - 2012
Parcours militaire
Régiment De Marche Du Tchad- Montlhery 1973 - 1974
A propos
GÃ©nÃ©ral
PrÃ©nom Nom :Roger THIBAULT
Vit Ã :
DOMLEGER LONGVILLERS, France
NÃ© le :
17 mai 1953 (68 ans)
Ma vie aujourd'hui
Description
Super vie de retraité avec la joie des enfants et petits enfants
Situation familiale :
mariÃ©(e)
Enfants :
2
Mes goÃ»ts et passions
Voyages
