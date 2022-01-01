RETROUVEZ GRATUITEMENTLe rÃ©sultat de la prÃ©sidentielle Ã Capavenir Vosges dimanche 10 avril Ã partir de 20 heures.
Roland BERTHOME est sur Copains d'avant. Pour le contacter, connectez-vous ou inscrivez-vous gratuitement.
Parcours
Parcours scolaire
-
Ecole J. Crevaux (Lorquin)- Lorquin 1969 - 1975
-
Collège De Lorquin- Lorquin 1975 - 1978
-
Collège- Lorquin 1975 - 1978
-
Lycée Professionnel Dominique Labroise- Sarrebourg 1978 - 1981
Parcours club
-
CLUB DE LUTTE DE LORQUIN- Lorquin 1973 - 1978
-
Football- Lorquin 1979 - 1984
Parcours entreprise
-
Garrett (Honeywell) - Technicien (Technique)- THAON LES VOSGES 1984 - maintenant
A propos
GÃ©nÃ©ral
-
PrÃ©nom Nom :Roland BERTHOME
-
Vit Ã :
THAON LES VOSGES, France
-
NÃ© en :
1963 (59 ans)
Ma vie aujourd'hui
Description
Salut a tous
Profession :
Technicien prototype
Situation familiale :
mariÃ©(e)
Enfants :
2
Mes goÃ»ts et passions
Voyages
-
Roland BERTHOME a reconnu Roland BERTHOME sur la photo 6 ème 2
-
Roland BERTHOME a reconnu Bertone ROLANDO sur la photo 6 ème 2