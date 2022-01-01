RETROUVEZ GRATUITEMENTLe rÃ©sultat de la prÃ©sidentielle Ã Vierzon dimanche 10 avril Ã partir de 20 heures.
Roland BESSE est sur Copains d'avant. Pour le contacter, connectez-vous ou inscrivez-vous gratuitement.
Parcours
Parcours scolaire
-
Ecole Puits Berteau (Vierzon)- Vierzon
Maternelle Puit Berteau 1963 Ã 1966 Primaire GarÃ§on Puit Berteau 1966 Ã 19721963 - 1972
-
ECOLE DU CAVALIER- Vierzon
6Ã¨me / 5Ã¨me / 5Ã¨me redoublant 1972 Ã 1975 Une partie des cours au Cavalier d'autres au collÃ¨ge Edouard Vaillant appelÃ© aussi citÃ© scolaire Edouart Vaillant1972 - 1975
-
Collège Edouard Vaillant- Vierzon
4Ã¨me 1975 Ã 1976 3Ã¨me 1976 Ã 19771973 - 1977
-
Lycée Henri Brisson- Vierzon
2nd 77/78 1Ã¨re F1 78/79 Term F1 79/80 BTS FM 1Ã¨re annÃ©e 80/81 BTS FM 2Ã¨me AnnÃ©e 81/821977 - 1982
A propos
GÃ©nÃ©ral
-
PrÃ©nom Nom :Roland BESSE
-
Vit Ã :
VIERZON, France
-
NÃ© le :
15 fÃ©vr. 1961 (61 ans)
Ma vie aujourd'hui
Description
Enseignant à Fernand Léger Vierzon
Marié, 3 enfants
besse.roland0416 orange.fr
Profession :
Enseignant FL Vierzon
Situation familiale :
veuf(ve)
Enfants :
3
Mes goÃ»ts et passions
Voyages
-
Roland BESSE a reconnu Roland BESSE sur la photo CE1 ou CE2
-
Roland BESSE a reconnu Roland BESSE sur la photo CE1 ou CE2
-
Roland BESSE a reconnu Eric DUCASSE sur la photo maternelle puit berteau
-
Roland BESSE a reconnu Roland BESSE sur la photo maternelle puit berteau
-
Roland BESSE a reconnu Roland BESSE sur la photo TS 80/82 Fabrication mécanique
-
Roland BESSE a reconnu Jean-marie MILLET MAC MILL sur la photo TS 80/82 Fabrication mécanique