Parcours
Parcours club
-
TOEC- Toulouse 1974 - 1977
-
ASU NATATION- L'union 1977 - 1986
-
MJC- L'union 1979 - 1992
-
MJC DE L UNION- L'union 1979 - 1990
Parcours scolaire
-
Collège Georges Chaumeton- L'union 1975 - 1979
-
Lycée Raymond Naves- Toulouse 1980 - 1983
-
Universite Toulouse 1 - Fac De Droit- Toulouse 1983 - 1989
-
Dess Ingénierie Immobilière- Marne la vallee 1994 - 1995
-
UNIVERSITY OF SAN FRANCISCO- San francisco
MS Information Systems2005 - 2006
-
STANFORD UNIVERSITY- San francisco
Network Security2007 - 2008
-
BRANDEIS UNIVERSITY- Waltham
MS Strategic Analytics - Data Science2014 - 2017
-
The George Washington University- Washington dc
Doctorate Program in Applied Science and Systems Engineering Management2018 - maintenant
Parcours de vacances
-
Vacances à Saint Pierre La Mer- Saint pierre la mer 1982 - 1986
Parcours entreprise
-
Bouygues Construction- GUYANCOURT 1991 - 1994
-
Edf - Electricité De France - Chargé de mission (Autre)- PARIS 1995 - 1997
-
F.r.b - Network Security Engineer (Informatique)- San francisco 2009 - 2013
-
Safeway, Inc - Information Security Manager (Informatique)- Pleasanton 2013 - 2016
-
US GOVERNEMENT - Information Security Architect (Informatique)- San francisco 2016 - 2017
A propos
Général
-
Prénom Nom :Roland BOUTEILLER
-
Vit à :
SAN FRANCISCO, Etats-Unis
-
Né en :
1964 (58 ans)
Ma vie aujourd'hui
Description
Hello,
Bonjour de California !
Profession :
Information Security Architect
Situation familiale :
marié(e)
Mes goûts et passions
Voyages
-
