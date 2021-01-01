Roland BURNET est sur Copains d'avant. Pour le contacter, connectez-vous ou inscrivez-vous gratuitement.
Parcours
Parcours scolaire
-
ECOLE DU CENTRE- Chamonix mont blanc 1949 - 1956
-
GROUPE SCOLAIRE- Chamonix mont blanc 1950 - 1961
-
Collège- Chamonix mont blanc
En fait le Cours ComplÃ©mentaire, Ã l'Ã©poque un CollÃ¨ge pouvait accueillir des Ã©lÃ¨ves de la seconde Ã la terminale1956 - 1962
-
Lycée Guillaume Fichet- Bonneville
Seconde et premiÃ¨re M'1962 - 1964
-
Lycée Berthollet- Annecy
MathÃ©lem 1 (avec M. Duponroc)1964 - 1965
-
Lte La Martinière- Lyon
PrÃ©paration du prÃ©liminaire de GÃ©omÃ¨tre expert (TS1 et TS2 GÃ©o)1965 - 1967
-
Ecole Supérieure Des Géomètres Et Topographes- Le mans
Option topographe (scolaritÃ© de 3Ã¨me annÃ©e Ã l'IGN). MÃ©moire d'ingÃ©nieur topographe en 19711967 - 1970
Parcours entreprise
-
Ministère équipement Gep 92 - Projeteur (Technique)- Boulogne 1970 - 1971
-
Edf Rehan Chambéry - Topographe (Technique)- Albertville
Service topographique d'Albertville1972 - 1973
-
CEMAGREF - IngÃ©nieur de recherche (Technique)- Grenoble
UnitÃ© Erosion torrentielle, Neige et avalanche anciennement division Nivologie1973 - 2007
A propos
GÃ©nÃ©ral
-
PrÃ©nom Nom :Roland BURNET
-
Vit Ã :
SAINT MARTIN D'URIAGE, France
-
NÃ© le :
28 avril 1946 (75 ans)
Ma vie aujourd'hui
Profession :
Topographe en retraite
Mes goÃ»ts et passions
Aucune information disponible
Voyages
-
