Parcours

Parcours scolaire

Parcours entreprise

  • Ministère équipement Gep 92  - Projeteur (Technique)

     -  Boulogne 1970 - 1971

  • Edf Rehan Chambéry  - Topographe (Technique)

     -  Albertville

    Service topographique d'Albertville

    1972 - 1973

  • CEMAGREF  - IngÃ©nieur de recherche (Technique)

     -  Grenoble

    UnitÃ© Erosion torrentielle, Neige et avalanche anciennement division Nivologie

    1973 - 2007

A propos

GÃ©nÃ©ral

  • PrÃ©nom Nom :

    Roland BURNET

  • Vit Ã  :

    SAINT MARTIN D'URIAGE, France

  • NÃ© le :

    28 avril 1946 (75 ans)

Ma vie aujourd'hui

  • Profession :

    Topographe en retraite

