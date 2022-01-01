Roland CARRICABURU est sur Copains d'avant. Pour le contacter, connectez-vous ou inscrivez-vous gratuitement.
Parcours
Parcours scolaire
-
MONTGOLFIER- Bordeaux 1950 - 1959
Parcours entreprise
-
Bnp Paribas- BORDEAUX 1959 - 1997
Parcours militaire
-
MARINE NATIONALE CFM HOURTIN- Hourtin
AppelÃ©: matelot de 2Â° cl de Juillet Ã Septembre 19631963 - 1963
-
ECOLE DES FOURRIERS- Cherbourg
en formation durant 2 mois(Oct et Nov 1963)1963 - 1963
-
Base Aéronavale- Hyeres
Fourrier de DÃ©c 63 Ã Octobre 19641963 - 1964
A propos
GÃ©nÃ©ral
-
PrÃ©nom Nom :Roland CARRICABURU
-
Vit Ã :
MERIGNAC, France
-
NÃ© en :
1944 (78 ans)
Ma vie aujourd'hui
Description
Marié,3 enfants(Filles),2 petites filles,6 petits fils
Profession :
RetraitÃ©
Situation familiale :
mariÃ©(e)
Enfants :
3
Mes goÃ»ts et passions
Voyages
Canada - Espagne - Ã‰tats-Unis - France - Italie - Portugal - ThaÃ¯lande - Tunisie
-
