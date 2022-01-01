Roland DE TARRAGON (ROLAND DETARRAGON) est sur Copains d'avant. Pour le contacter, connectez-vous ou inscrivez-vous gratuitement.
Parcours
Parcours scolaire
-
Ecole Du Chemin Vert (Courville Sur Eure)- Courville sur eure 1944 - 1953
-
MONTMIRAULT- Cerny
Formation Ã©lectricitÃ©1953 - 1955
-
Lycée Professionnel Alexandre Denis- Cerny
Formation ElectricitÃ©1954 - 1955
-
Lycée Professionnel Alexandre Denis Montmirault Cerny- La ferte alais
Formation ElectricitÃ©1954 - 1955
A propos
GÃ©nÃ©ral
-
PrÃ©nom Nom :Roland DE TARRAGON (ROLAND DETARRAGON)
-
Vit Ã :
VENDÃ”ME, France
-
NÃ© le :
19 dÃ©c. 1938 (83 ans)
Ma vie aujourd'hui
Profession :
Commerce
Situation familiale :
mariÃ©(e)
Mes goÃ»ts et passions
Voyages
-
-
-
-
Portail d'entrÃ©e, cour d'honneur, les photos de personnages ont Ã©tÃ© prise Ã la fin de l'annÃ©e scolaire 1955, aprÃ©s l'examen du...
-
-
