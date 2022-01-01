RETROUVEZ GRATUITEMENTLe résultat de la présidentielle à Lyon dimanche 10 avril à partir de 20 heures.
Parcours
Parcours scolaire
-
Collège Vendôme- Lyon 1975 - 1980
-
Lycée La Martinière Monplaisir- Lyon 1980 - 1981
-
BRANLY- Lyon 1981 - 1983
-
Lycée Parc Chabrières- Oullins 1989 - 1991
-
La Martiniere Augustins- Lyon 1999 - 2001
A propos
Général
-
Prénom Nom :Roland DUCRET
-
Vit à :
LYON, France
-
Né en :
1964 (58 ans)
Ma vie aujourd'hui
Profession :
TECHNICIEN
Mes goûts et passions
Aucune information disponible
Voyages
-
-
-
