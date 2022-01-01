RETROUVEZ GRATUITEMENTLe résultat de la présidentielle au Vigeant dimanche 10 avril à partir de 20 heures.
Roland DUDOGNON est sur Copains d'avant. Pour le contacter, connectez-vous ou inscrivez-vous gratuitement.
Parcours
Parcours scolaire
-
Collège Georges David- Mirebeau 1966 - 1970
-
MIREBEAU- Mirebeau 1966 - 1970
-
Lycée Louis Armand- Poitiers 1970 - 1972
Parcours entreprise
-
Michelin- 1972 - 2014
A propos
Général
-
Prénom Nom :Roland DUDOGNON
-
Vit à :
LE VIGEANT, France
-
Né le :
31 déc. 1954 (67 ans)
Ma vie aujourd'hui
Aucune information disponible
Mes goûts et passions
Aucune information disponible
Voyages
-
Roland DUDOGNON a ajouté Collège Georges David à son parcours scolaire
-
Roland DUDOGNON a ajouté Michelin à son parcours professionnel
-
Roland DUDOGNON a ajouté Lycée Louis Armand à son parcours scolaire
-
Roland DUDOGNON a ajouté MIREBEAU à son parcours scolaire