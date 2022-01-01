RETROUVEZ GRATUITEMENTLe résultat de la présidentielle au Havre dimanche 10 avril à partir de 20 heures.
Parcours
Parcours scolaire
-
ECOLE JULES GUESDE- Le havre 1970 - 1971
-
ECOLE LA PROVIDENCE- Le havre 1973 - 1975
-
ECOLE JEAN MARIDOR- Le havre 1974 - 1975
-
Collège Guy Moquet- Le havre 1980 - 1981
Parcours militaire
-
517 Rt- Vernon 1984 - 1986
Parcours entreprise
-
BALBIANO- Le havre 1993 - 1997
A propos
Général
-
Prénom Nom :Roland DUFRÊNE
-
Vit à :
LE HAVRE, France
-
Né le :
6 janv. 1966 (56 ans)
Ma vie aujourd'hui
Aucune information disponible
Mes goûts et passions
Aucune information disponible
Voyages
-
