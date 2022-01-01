RETROUVEZ GRATUITEMENTLe rÃ©sultat de la prÃ©sidentielle Ã Lyon dimanche 10 avril Ã partir de 20 heures.
Parcours
Parcours scolaire
-
Institut D'administration Des Entreprises (Iae) Université Jean Moulin La Manu Lyon Iii- Lyon
fac anglais1978 - 1983
-
UNIVERSITY OF HUDDERSFIELD - Autre- Huddersfield
french assistant1980 - 1981
-
Doncaster - Autre- Doncaster
institute of HIGHER education FRENCH ASSISTANT1981 - 1982
-
Collège La Favorite - Enseignant- Lyon
.1984 - 2008
-
ANATOLE FRANCE - Enseignant- Casablanca
vsna prof anglais1986 - 1988
A propos
GÃ©nÃ©ral
-
PrÃ©nom Nom :Roland GABRIEL
-
Vit Ã :
LYON, France
-
NÃ© en :
1961 (61 ans)
Ma vie aujourd'hui
Profession :
Prof anglais
Situation familiale :
mariÃ©(e)
Mes goÃ»ts et passions
Voyages
Afrique du Sud - AlgÃ©rie - BrÃ©sil - Canada - Inde - IndonÃ©sie - Mexique
-
