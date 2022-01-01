RETROUVEZ GRATUITEMENTLe résultat de la présidentielle à Francheville dimanche 10 avril à partir de 20 heures.
Roland GIROUD est sur Copains d'avant. Pour le contacter, connectez-vous ou inscrivez-vous gratuitement.
Parcours
Parcours scolaire
-
ECOLE CHORIER- Grenoble 1951 - 1953
-
ECOLE NICOLAS CHORIER- Grenoble 1951 - 1953
-
ECOLE SAINT BRUNO BERRIAT- Grenoble 1953 - 1955
-
Lycée Champollion- Grenoble 1956 - 1959
-
Lycée Chaponnay- Lyon 1960 - 1964
-
Collège Chaponnay- Lyon 1960 - 1964
-
Université Claude Bernard : Lyon I- Lyon 1964 - 1970
Parcours entreprise
-
Ciba-Geigy (Novartis) - Cadre technique (Technique)- BALE 1970 - 1971
-
JOUAN - Ingénieur commercial (Commercial)- Lyon 1972 - 1974
-
Horiba Jobin Yvon - Ingénieur commercial (Administratif)- Longjumeau 1975 - maintenant
Parcours militaire
-
Ba 115- Orange 1971 - 1972
A propos
Général
-
Prénom Nom :Roland GIROUD
-
Vit à :
FRANCHEVILLE, France
Ma vie aujourd'hui
Profession :
Ingénieur commercial
Mes goûts et passions
Aucune information disponible