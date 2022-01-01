Election présidentielle 2022

RETROUVEZ GRATUITEMENTLe résultat de la présidentielle à Francheville dimanche 10 avril à partir de 20 heures.

Roland GIROUD est sur Copains d'avant. Pour le contacter, connectez-vous ou inscrivez-vous gratuitement.

Parcours

Parcours scolaire

Parcours entreprise

  • Ciba-Geigy (Novartis)  - Cadre technique (Technique)

     -  BALE 1970 - 1971

  • JOUAN  - Ingénieur commercial (Commercial)

     -  Lyon 1972 - 1974

  • Horiba Jobin Yvon  - Ingénieur commercial (Administratif)

     -  Longjumeau 1975 - maintenant

Parcours militaire

A propos

Général

Ma vie aujourd'hui

  • Profession :

    Ingénieur commercial

    • Mes goûts et passions

    Aucune information disponible

    Voyages