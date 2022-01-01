Roland GRIMAUD est sur Copains d'avant. Pour le contacter, connectez-vous ou inscrivez-vous gratuitement.
Parcours
Parcours scolaire
-
ECOLE MARTINI- La seyne sur mer 1955 - 1957
-
Institution Sainte Marie- La seyne sur mer 1957 - 1959
-
INSTITUTION STE MARIE- La seyne sur mer 1960 - 1963
-
INSTITUTION STE MARIE- La seyne sur mer 1963 - 1967
-
Université De Montpellier 1 Faculté De Médecine- Montpellier 1967 - 1979
A propos
Général
-
Prénom Nom :Roland GRIMAUD
-
Vit à :
FABRÈGUES, France
-
Né le :
8 juin 1949 (72 ans)
Ma vie aujourd'hui
Aucune information disponible
Mes goûts et passions
Aucune information disponible
Voyages
-
Roland GRIMAUD a ajouté Université De Montpellier 1 Faculté De Médecine à son parcours scolaire
-
Roland GRIMAUD a ajouté INSTITUTION STE MARIE à son parcours scolaire
-
Roland GRIMAUD a ajouté INSTITUTION STE MARIE à son parcours scolaire
-
Roland GRIMAUD a ajouté Institution Sainte Marie à son parcours scolaire
-
Roland GRIMAUD a ajouté ECOLE MARTINI à son parcours scolaire