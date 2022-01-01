RETROUVEZ GRATUITEMENTLe rÃ©sultat de la prÃ©sidentielle Ã Marseille dimanche 10 avril Ã partir de 20 heures.
Parcours
Parcours scolaire
Ecole Emerat- Oran 1953 - 1958
FERDINANT BUISSON- Oran 1958 - 1959
CEG GAMBETTA- Oran 1959 - 1962
Jean-moulin- Pezenas 1962 - 1964
PIERRE PUGET- Marseille 1964 - 1966
Ecole Pratique De Commerce De Marseille - Epcm- Marseille 1966 - 1968
Parcours militaire
Préparation Militaire Parachutiste- Marseille 1967 - 1968
94 Ri- Etain 1968 - 1970
Parcours entreprise
Union Transports Aériens- Le bourget 1970 - 1974
Union Transports Aériens- Marseille 1974 - 1992
Air France Klm- MARSEILLE 1992 - 2007
Parcours club
Ascl- Marseille 1996 - maintenant
A propos
GÃ©nÃ©ral
PrÃ©nom Nom :Roland HENTZ
Vit Ã :
MARSEILLE, France
NÃ© le :
1 mars 1947 (75 ans)
Ma vie aujourd'hui
Profession :
RetraitÃ©
Situation familiale :
mariÃ©(e)
Enfants :
4
Mes goÃ»ts et passions
Voyages
