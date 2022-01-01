Election prÃ©sidentielle 2022

RETROUVEZ GRATUITEMENTLe rÃ©sultat de la prÃ©sidentielle Ã  Marseille dimanche 10 avril Ã  partir de 20 heures.

Roland HENTZ est sur Copains d'avant. Pour le contacter, connectez-vous ou inscrivez-vous gratuitement.

Parcours

Parcours scolaire

Parcours militaire

Parcours entreprise

Parcours club

  • Ascl

     -  Marseille 1996 - maintenant

A propos

GÃ©nÃ©ral

  • PrÃ©nom Nom :

    Roland HENTZ

  • Vit Ã  :

    MARSEILLE, France

  • NÃ© le :

    1 mars 1947 (75 ans)

Ma vie aujourd'hui

  • Profession :

    RetraitÃ©

  • Situation familiale :

    mariÃ©(e)

  • Enfants :

    4

    • Mes goÃ»ts et passions

    Loisirs

    GoÃ»ts musicaux

    Sports

    Lectures

    Fan de

    Voitures

    Animaux

    Voyages

    J'y suis allÃ©(e) :
    Je rÃªve d'y aller :