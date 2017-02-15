Roland LE FLOC'H est sur Copains d'avant. Pour le contacter, connectez-vous ou inscrivez-vous gratuitement.
Parcours
Parcours scolaire
-
ECOLE EDMOND GUION- La tour de salvagny 1985 - 1990
-
Collège Jean Jacques Rousseau- Tassin la demi lune 1990 - 1994
-
Lycée Blaise Pascal- Charbonnieres les bains 1994 - 1997
-
CPE LYON- Lyon 1999 - 2003
-
Ecole Supérieure De Chimie Physique Electronique De Lyon- Villeurbanne 1999 - 2003
A propos
GÃ©nÃ©ral
-
PrÃ©nom Nom :Roland LE FLOC'H
-
Vit Ã :
PARIS, France
-
NÃ© en :
1979 (43 ans)
Ma vie aujourd'hui
Description
Fin des études (arghhh) alors ça fait du frais dans la tete de réentendre des noms du passé qui mériteraient parfois d'être beaucoup plus présents...
Profession :
Ingenieur Imagerie Rayons X
Situation familiale :
mariÃ©(e)
Enfants :
1
Mes goÃ»ts et passions
Voyages
-
Roland LE FLOC'H a reconnu Roland LE FLOC'H sur la photo 4°G
-
Roland LE FLOC'H a reconnu Roland LE FLOC'H sur la photo 5°F
-
Roland LE FLOC'H a reconnu Roland LE FLOC'H sur la photo 6°F
-
Roland LE FLOC'H a reconnu Roland LE FLOC'H sur la photo 3°G
-
Roland LE FLOC'H a reconnu Roland LE FLOC'H sur la photo CE2
-
Roland LE FLOC'H a reconnu Guillaume BOUCHE sur la photo CE1
-
Roland LE FLOC'H a reconnu Roland LE FLOC'H sur la photo CE1