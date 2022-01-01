RETROUVEZ GRATUITEMENTLe rÃ©sultat de la prÃ©sidentielle Ã Schiltigheim dimanche 10 avril Ã partir de 20 heures.
Roland MARQUART est sur Copains d'avant. Pour le contacter, connectez-vous ou inscrivez-vous gratuitement.
Parcours
Parcours scolaire
-
Lycée- Bouxwiller 1960 - 1965
-
LYCEE COUFIGNALE- Strasbourg 1965 - 1968
Parcours militaire
-
Sathonay,tisi Ouzou, Alger- Lyon 1968 - 1969
-
601ème Bmdd- Mourmelon le petit
MDL Armes SpÃ©ciales1969 - 1970
Parcours entreprise
-
TRINDEL - Projeteur Ligne 20 - 63- 225KV- Strasbourg 1970 - 1972
-
G1 - Conducteur de Travaux- Bischheim 1972 - 1974
-
Bild Scheer - Conducteur de Travaux (Technique)- Hoenheim 1974 - 1988
-
FORCLUM ALSACE - Responsable d' Affaires (Technique)- Ostwald 1988 - 2005
Parcours club
-
G.d.r.f.- Baden baden 1979 - 2013
A propos
GÃ©nÃ©ral
-
PrÃ©nom Nom :Roland MARQUART
-
Vit Ã :
SCHILTIGHEIM, France
-
NÃ© le :
28 mai 1948 (73 ans)
Ma vie aujourd'hui
Profession :
RetraitÃ©
Situation familiale :
mariÃ©(e)
Enfants :
2
Mes goÃ»ts et passions
Voyages
-
Roland MARQUART a reconnu Dominique HUNSINGER sur la photo CE.2-CM.1-CM.2
-
Roland MARQUART a reconnu Dominique HUNSINGER sur la photo 6eme ?
-
Roland MARQUART a ajoutÃ© G1 Ã son parcours professionnel
-
Roland MARQUART a ajoutÃ© TRINDEL Ã son parcours professionnel
-
Roland MARQUART a reconnu Roland MARQUART sur la photo 3ème M
-
Roland MARQUART a reconnu Hugues DANNER sur la photo 3ème M
-
Roland MARQUART a reconnu Roland MARQUART sur la photo Visite des caves Mumm à Reims
-
Roland MARQUART a reconnu Hugues DANNER sur la photo 3ème moderne
-
Roland MARQUART a reconnu Claudine LANG (GRASSER) sur la photo 3ème moderne
-
Roland MARQUART a reconnu Jean-Marc GRASSER sur la photo 3ème moderne
-
Roland MARQUART a reconnu Claude KUNTZ sur la photo 3ème moderne
-
Roland MARQUART a reconnu Claude KUHN sur la photo 3ème moderne
-
Roland MARQUART a reconnu Simone RIVATON (MATHIÃ‰) sur la photo 3ème moderne
-
Roland MARQUART a reconnu Jean-Paul FELDEN sur la photo 3ème moderne
-
Roland MARQUART a reconnu Roland MARQUART sur la photo P1