Parcours
Parcours scolaire
Lycee Michel De L'hospital- Riom 1965 - 1972
FACULTE DE SCIENCES ECONOMIQUES ET DE GESTION- Clermont ferrand 1972 - 1973
Parcours entreprise
Centre France (Crédit Agricole) - Cadre commercial (Commercial)- CLERMONT FERRAND 1974 - maintenant
A propos
GÃ©nÃ©ral
PrÃ©nom Nom :Roland PLANCHE
Vit Ã :
ENNEZAT, France
NÃ© le :
20 janv. 1953 (69 ans)
Ma vie aujourd'hui
Profession :
Responsable commercial CREDIT AGRICOLE
Situation familiale :
mariÃ©(e)
Enfants :
2
Mes goÃ»ts et passions
Voyages
Allemagne - Autriche - Bosnie-HerzÃ©govine - Canada - Croatie - Espagne - Ã‰tats-Unis - GrÃ¨ce - IndonÃ©sie - Italie - MontÃ©nÃ©gro - NorvÃ¨ge - Portugal - Royaume-Uni - Suisse - Tunisie - Turquie
