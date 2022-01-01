RETROUVEZ GRATUITEMENTLe rÃ©sultat de la prÃ©sidentielle Ã Cugnaux dimanche 10 avril Ã partir de 20 heures.
Parcours
Parcours scolaire
-
Ecole Maternelle- Vert saint denis 1969 - 1972
-
ECOLE ANATOLE FRANCE- Vert saint denis 1972 - 1976
-
Collège Jean Vilar- Vert saint denis 1976 - 1979
-
Lycée Léonard De Vinci- Melun 1979 - 1982
-
Lycée Professionnel Jacques Prévert- Combs la ville 1982 - 1984
Parcours de vacances
-
Vacances à Les Portes En Re- Les portes en re 1975 - 1978
-
Vacances à La Tranche Sur Mer- La tranche sur mer 1978 - 1983
Parcours club
Parcours militaire
-
32ème Régiment D'artillerie- Oberhoffen sur moder 1986 - 1987
Parcours entreprise
-
CONTINENT - Vendeur HiFi (Commercial)- Chambourcy 1989 - 1990
-
CONTINENT CHAMBOURCY - Vendeur HiFi (Commercial)- Chambourcy 1989 - 1990
-
Carrefour Sa - Vendeur TV HiFi VidÃ©o Informatique (Commercial)- Villiers en biere 1994 - 1998
-
Service Clients (Carrefour) - Vendeur informatique (Commercial)- VILLIERS EN BIERE 1994 - 1998
-
MEDCOST- Paris 1998 - 1999
-
NEUROCOM- Neuilly sur seine 1999 - 2003
-
PROSERVIA- Toulouse 2004 - 2006
-
Telindus- TOULOUSE 2008 - 2012
-
Bigso - IngÃ©nieur RÃ©seau SÃ©curitÃ© (Informatique)- Toulouse 2012 - maintenant
A propos
GÃ©nÃ©ral
-
PrÃ©nom Nom :Roland ROMERO
-
Vit Ã :
CUGNAUX, France
-
NÃ© le :
6 oct. 1966 (55 ans)
Ma vie aujourd'hui
Profession :
IngÃ©nieur rÃ©seau et sÃ©curitÃ©
Situation familiale :
cÃ©libataire
Mes goÃ»ts et passions
Voyages
-
