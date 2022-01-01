Roland SEGUELA est sur Copains d'avant. Pour le contacter, connectez-vous ou inscrivez-vous gratuitement.
Parcours
Parcours scolaire
-
Collège Cité- Narbonne 1963 - 1967
-
Lycée Dr Lacroix- Narbonne 1968 - 1970
-
Polytech Montpellier (Isim)- Montpellier 1970 - 1975
-
Universite De Montreal (Udm)(Canada)- Montreal
Doctorat en physico-chimie macromoléculaire1975 - 1981
Parcours entreprise
-
CENTRE NATIONAL DE LA RECHERCHE SCIENTIFIQUE- Lille 1982 - 2018
A propos
Général
-
Prénom Nom :Roland SEGUELA
-
Vit à :
IRIGNY, France
-
Né le :
4 avril 1952 (70 ans)
Ma vie aujourd'hui
Situation familiale :
marié(e)
Enfants :
1

Mes goûts et passions
Voyages
-
