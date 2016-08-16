RETROUVEZ GRATUITEMENTLe rÃ©sultat de la prÃ©sidentielle Ã Pertuis dimanche 10 avril Ã partir de 20 heures.
Roland SEILLER est sur Copains d'avant. Pour le contacter, connectez-vous ou inscrivez-vous gratuitement.
Parcours
Parcours scolaire
-
Ecole Saint Ambroise 75011- Paris 1960 - 1965
-
ECOLE JEAN SARRAILH- Saint gratien 1964 - maintenant
-
Collège Jean Zay- Saint gratien 1966 - 1969
-
LYCEE JEAN ZAI- Saint gratien 1967 - 1971
-
Lycée Gustave Monod- Enghien les bains 1969 - 1972
-
Université De Luminy- Marseille
C.E.S.U. Informatique Fondamentale1987 - 1988
-
Université De Provence I Sciences De L'éducation- Aix en provence
DESS de Responsable de Formation1991 - 1992
Parcours entreprise
-
URSSAF - EmployÃ© administratif (Administratif)- Montreuil
avenue Simon Bolivar Ã Paris puis Ã Bagnolet1975 - 1977
-
Université De Provence, Aix-marseille I - Cadre RH (Ressources humaines)- Aix en provence 1983 - maintenant
A propos
GÃ©nÃ©ral
-
PrÃ©nom Nom :Roland SEILLER
-
Vit Ã :
PERTUIS, France
-
NÃ© le :
4 juin 1954 (67 ans)
Ma vie aujourd'hui
Description
Décédé le 16 aout 2016 à Pertuis
sonia.seiller@free.fr
rol.seiller@gmail.com
Profession :
Responsable de formation
Situation familiale :
mariÃ©(e)
Enfants :
2
Mes goÃ»ts et passions
Voyages
-
Roland SEILLER a reconnu Roland SEILLER sur la photo CE1
-
Roland SEILLER a reconnu Roland SEILLER sur la photo CE1
-
Roland SEILLER a reconnu Roland SEILLER sur la photo CP2
-
Roland SEILLER a reconnu Roland SEILLER sur la photo 4ème B
-
Roland SEILLER a ajoutÃ© Ecole Jean Sarrailh Ã son parcours scolaire