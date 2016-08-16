Election prÃ©sidentielle 2022

Parcours

Parcours scolaire

Parcours entreprise

  • URSSAF  - EmployÃ© administratif  (Administratif)

     -  Montreuil

    avenue Simon Bolivar Ã  Paris puis Ã  Bagnolet

    1975 - 1977

  • Université De Provence, Aix-marseille I  - Cadre RH (Ressources humaines)

     -  Aix en provence 1983 - maintenant

A propos

GÃ©nÃ©ral

  • PrÃ©nom Nom :

    Roland SEILLER

  • Vit Ã  :

    PERTUIS, France

  • NÃ© le :

    4 juin 1954 (67 ans)

Ma vie aujourd'hui

  • Description

    Décédé le 16 aout 2016 à Pertuis
    sonia.seiller@free.fr
    rol.seiller@gmail.com

  • Profession :

    Responsable de formation

  • Situation familiale :

    mariÃ©(e)

  • Enfants :

    2

    • Mes goÃ»ts et passions

    Loisirs

    GoÃ»ts musicaux

    Lectures

    Fan de

    Voitures

    Animaux

    Voyages

    J'y suis allÃ©(e) :