Parcours
Parcours scolaire
Ecole Primaire (Parigny Les Vaux)- Parigny les vaux 1952 - 1961
Parcours entreprise
ZINIANI- Nevers 1961 - 1964
MATHIEU- Nevers 1964 - 1966
Brugger / Brossier Pierre- Nevers 1967 - 1968
Egm 1/20 Decize- Decize 1968 - 1993
Escadron 1/20 De Gendarmerie Mobile- Decize 1968 - 1993
Parcours militaire
HOPITAL MARITIME- Cherbourg 1966 - 1967
Egm 1/20- Decize 1968 - 1975
Egm 6/20- Dijon 1975 - 1977
Egm 13/8- Decize 1977 - 1993
Egm 23/8 Besancon- Besancon 1993 - 2000
A propos
GÃ©nÃ©ral
PrÃ©nom Nom :Roland TORDEUX LASNE
Vit Ã :
SAINT BENIN D'AZY, France
NÃ© le :
8 aoÃ»t 1947 (74 ans)
Ma vie aujourd'hui
Description
En retraite à St Benin 58270, je suis marié et ai deux enfants : Rémi & Diane
Profession :
Retraite
Mes goÃ»ts et passions
