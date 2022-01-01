RETROUVEZ GRATUITEMENTLe résultat de la présidentielle à Mions dimanche 10 avril à partir de 20 heures.
Parcours
Parcours scolaire
ECOLE PARMENTIER- Saint fons 1966 - 1974
Collège Jacques Prévert- Saint symphorien d'ozon 1974 - 1979
LYCEE POLYVALENT- Saint romain en gal 1979 - 1982
Parcours militaire
11 Ra- Offenburg
BCS - 84/121984 - 1985
Parcours entreprise
Parcours de vacances
Chez Moi!!- Mions 2016 - maintenant
A propos
Général
Prénom Nom :Roland VIGNY
Vit à :
MIONS, France
Né le :
28 nov. 1963 (58 ans)
Ma vie aujourd'hui
Description
Bienvenue à tous ceux et celles que j'ai connus, n'hésitez pas à me contacter!
Profession :
Rentier!!
Situation familiale :
marié(e)
Mes goûts et passions
Voyages
Roland VIGNY a ajouté Chez Moi!! à son parcours associatif
Roland VIGNY a reconnu Roland VIGNY sur la photo 84/12. Les classes
Roland VIGNY a reconnu Roland VIGNY sur la photo Seconde AB3b
Roland VIGNY a reconnu Roland VIGNY sur la photo 4eme ou 3eme?
Roland VIGNY a reconnu Roland VIGNY sur la photo CM2
Roland VIGNY a reconnu Roland VIGNY sur la photo CE 2 (1971.1972)
Roland VIGNY a reconnu Roland VIGNY sur la photo Maternelle (1967-1968 ?)
Roland VIGNY a reconnu Roland VIGNY sur la photo 84/12. Les classes