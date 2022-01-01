RETROUVEZ GRATUITEMENTLe rÃ©sultat de la prÃ©sidentielle Ã Villers-lÃ¨s-Nancy dimanche 10 avril Ã partir de 20 heures.
Parcours
Parcours scolaire
-
Turennes/ffa- Fribourg 1961 - 1962
-
Lycée Docteur Koeberlé- Selestat 1962 - 1963
-
Lycée Louis Lapicque- Epinal 1964 - 1969
Parcours entreprise
-
Saint-Gobain Pam (Saint-gobain) - Cadre commercial (Commercial)- PONT A MOUSSON 1973 - 2013
-
Retraité- France 2013 - maintenant
A propos
GÃ©nÃ©ral
-
PrÃ©nom Nom :Roland ZIMMERMANN
-
Vit Ã :
VILLERS-LÃˆS-NANCY, France
-
NÃ© le :
7 mai 1950 (71 ans)
Ma vie aujourd'hui
Profession :
RetraitÃ©
Situation familiale :
mariÃ©(e)
Enfants :
2
Mes goÃ»ts et passions
Voyages
-
