RETROUVEZ GRATUITEMENTLe rÃ©sultat de la prÃ©sidentielle Ã Jouy-en-Josas dimanche 10 avril Ã partir de 20 heures.
Rolande SORET-PERE (SORET) est sur Copains d'avant. Pour la contacter, connectez-vous ou inscrivez-vous gratuitement.
Parcours
Parcours scolaire
-
ECOLE DES METZ- Jouy en josas 1956 - 1957
-
JEANNE D ARC- Jouy en josas 1958 - 1966
-
Collège Saint-exupéry- Velizy villacoublay 1966 - 1968
-
Lycée La Bruyère- Versailles 1968 - 1973
Parcours club
-
ACVV- Velizy villacoublay 1969 - 1973
Parcours entreprise
-
Le Printemps- VELIZY VILLACOUBLAY 2015 - maintenant
A propos
GÃ©nÃ©ral
-
PrÃ©nom Nom :Rolande SORET-PERE (SORET)
-
Vit Ã :
JOUY EN JOSAS, France
-
NÃ©e en :
1953 (69 ans)
Ma vie aujourd'hui
Profession :
Secretaire de gestion
Mes goÃ»ts et passions
Aucune information disponible
Voyages
-
Rolande SORET-PERE (SORET) a reconnu Rolande SORET-PERE (SORET) sur la photo CLASSE DE 5°
-
Rolande SORET-PERE (SORET) a reconnu Rolande SORET-PERE (SORET) sur la photo classe de 6°
-
Rolande SORET-PERE (SORET) a reconnu Christiane VAREILLE (DEGLANE) sur la photo classe de 6°