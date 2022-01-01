RETROUVEZ GRATUITEMENTLe rÃ©sultat de la prÃ©sidentielle Ã Chalabre dimanche 10 avril Ã partir de 20 heures.
Rolande VERMANDE (THIRY) est sur Copains d'avant. Pour la contacter, connectez-vous ou inscrivez-vous gratuitement.
Parcours
Parcours scolaire
-
ECOLE MATERNELLE POULBOT- Audun le roman 1951 - 1954
-
Ecole Paul Eluard (Audun Le Roman)- Audun le roman 1954 - 1955
-
Ecole Raymond Poincare (Villerupt)- Villerupt 1955 - 1959
-
ECOLE PUBLIQUE- Tregomar 1959 - 1961
-
Ecole Marcel Meslay (Pledeliac)- Pledeliac 1962 - 1963
-
Lycée Saint Martin- Lamballe 1963 - 1964
A propos
GÃ©nÃ©ral
-
PrÃ©nom Nom :Rolande VERMANDE (THIRY)
-
Vit Ã :
CHALABRE, France
-
NÃ©e en :
1948 (74 ans)
Ma vie aujourd'hui
Situation familiale :
mariÃ©(e)
Enfants :
3
Aucune information disponible
Mes goÃ»ts et passions
Voyages
-
Rolande VERMANDE (THIRY) a reconnu Rolande VERMANDE (THIRY) sur la photo ecole maternelle poulbot
-
Rolande VERMANDE (THIRY) a reconnu Rolande VERMANDE (THIRY) sur la photo cours élémentaire 2 et cours moyen 1
-
Rolande VERMANDE (THIRY) a reconnu Rolande VERMANDE (THIRY) sur la photo lycée saint martin