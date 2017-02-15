Romain BRAC DE LA PERRIERE est sur Copains d'avant. Pour le contacter, connectez-vous ou inscrivez-vous gratuitement.
Parcours
Parcours scolaire
-
Ecole Primaire (Saint Andre Le Bouchoux)- Saint andre le bouchoux 1982 - 1984
-
ECOLE PRIMAIRE- Romans 1985 - 1989
-
Collège Eugène Dubois- Chatillon sur chalaronne 1989 - 1993
-
Lycee Saint Pierre Bourg En Bresse- Bourg en bresse 1993 - 1996
-
ECAM- Lyon 1996 - 2001
A propos
GÃ©nÃ©ral
-
PrÃ©nom Nom :Romain BRAC DE LA PERRIERE
-
Vit Ã :
France
-
NÃ© le :
26 dÃ©c. 1978 (44 ans)
Ma vie aujourd'hui
Aucune information disponible
Mes goÃ»ts et passions
Aucune information disponible
Voyages
-
Romain BRAC DE LA PERRIERE a ajoutÃ© ECOLE PRIMAIRE Ã son parcours scolaire
-
Romain BRAC DE LA PERRIERE a ajoutÃ© Ecole Primaire (Saint Andre Le Bouchoux) Ã son parcours scolaire
-
Romain BRAC DE LA PERRIERE a reconnu Audrey OUILLON sur la photo 3ème 4
-
Romain BRAC DE LA PERRIERE a reconnu Astrig DEYIRMENDJIAN sur la photo 3ème 4
-
Romain BRAC DE LA PERRIERE a reconnu Mickael MAZEYRAT sur la photo 3ème 4
-
Romain BRAC DE LA PERRIERE a reconnu Serge BERTHET sur la photo 3ème 4
-
Romain BRAC DE LA PERRIERE a reconnu Romain BRAC DE LA PERRIERE sur la photo 3ème 4
-
Romain BRAC DE LA PERRIERE a reconnu Lucie MILLET sur la photo 3ème 4
-
Romain BRAC DE LA PERRIERE a reconnu Estelle MAILLET sur la photo 3ème 4
-
Romain BRAC DE LA PERRIERE a reconnu Audrey OUILLON sur la photo 6ème1
-
Romain BRAC DE LA PERRIERE a reconnu Sylvain MERLE sur la photo 6ème1
-
Romain BRAC DE LA PERRIERE a reconnu Linda BALLERIN sur la photo 6ème1
-
Romain BRAC DE LA PERRIERE a reconnu Estelle MAILLET sur la photo 6ème1
-
Romain BRAC DE LA PERRIERE a reconnu Romain BRAC DE LA PERRIERE sur la photo 6ème1
-
Romain BRAC DE LA PERRIERE a reconnu SÃ©bastien JOSSERAND sur la photo 6ème1