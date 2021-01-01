Romain BRUNEL est sur Copains d'avant. Pour le contacter, connectez-vous ou inscrivez-vous gratuitement.
Parcours
Parcours scolaire
-
ECOLE LOUIS PERGAUD- La motte servolex 1988 - 1993
-
Collège De Boigne- La motte servolex 1993 - 1997
-
Lycée Louis Armand- Chambery 1997 - 1999
-
Lycée Monge- Chambery 1999 - 2001
-
Tech De Co- Valence 2001 - 2003
-
IFAG- Lyon 2003 - 2006
A propos
Général
-
Prénom Nom :Romain BRUNEL
-
Vit à :
LYON, France
-
Né en :
1982 (39 ans)
Ma vie aujourd'hui
Aucune information disponible
Mes goûts et passions
Aucune information disponible