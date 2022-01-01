Romain CHATEL est sur Copains d'avant. Pour le contacter, connectez-vous ou inscrivez-vous gratuitement.
Parcours
Parcours scolaire
-
Ecole Observatoire/zurich- Le havre 1977 - 1981
-
Collège Gérard Philipe- Le havre 1981 - 1987
-
Collège Institut Du Sacré-coeur- Le havre 1987 - 1988
-
Lycée Privé Saint Joseph- Le havre 1988 - 1991
Parcours club
-
BUDOKAN- Le havre 1977 - 1991
Parcours entreprise
-
A.l.o- Le havre 1992 - 1992
-
CONEXION- Le havre 1993 - 1993
-
PAPETERIES PILLARD- Caen 1993 - 1994
-
N.p.i - Commercial (Commercial)- Caen 1995 - 1995
-
MAXESS - Cadre commercial (Commercial)- Le havre 1995 - 1998
-
LYRECO FRANCE - Cadre commercial (Commercial)- Marly 1999 - 2003
-
Assurances (Gan)- FALAISE 2003 - maintenant
A propos
Général
-
Prénom Nom :Romain CHATEL
-
Vit à :
AUTHIE, France
-
Né le :
3 févr. 1971 (51 ans)
Ma vie aujourd'hui
Description
1 petit garcon Emilio
Profession :
AGENT GENERAL D'ASSURANCES
Situation familiale :
divorcé(e)
Enfants :
1