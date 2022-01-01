Romain DELEPLACE est sur Copains d'avant. Pour le contacter, connectez-vous ou inscrivez-vous gratuitement.

Parcours

Parcours scolaire

Parcours entreprise

  • TEXDECOR  - Comercial espagne (Commercial)

     -  Willems 2006 - maintenant

A propos

Général

  • Prénom Nom :

    Romain DELEPLACE

  • Vit à :

    BARCELONE, Espagne

  • Né le :

    17 août 1983 (38 ans)

Ma vie aujourd'hui

  • Situation familiale :

    célibataire

  • Aucune information disponible

    • Mes goûts et passions

    Voitures

    Voyages