Parcours
Parcours scolaire
ECOLE SAINTE LUCIE- Tourcoing 1989 - 1993
Ecole Alexandre Dubois (Rumegies)- Rumegies 1993 - 1997
Collège Moulin Blanc- Saint amand les eaux 1997 - 2001
Lycée Ernest Couteaux- Saint amand les eaux
BAC STT option Comptabilité-Gestion2001 - 2006
Lycée Henri Wallon- Valenciennes
BTS Informatique de Gestion option Administrateur Réseau Local d'Entreprise2006 - 2008
Parcours entreprise
Téléperformance - Technicien support (Technique)- Villeneuve d'ascq 2008 - 2009
CPAM MONT DE MARSAN - Technicien de déploiement (Informatique)- Mont de marsan 2009 - 2009
Val De Garonne Agglomération - Technicien Réseaux (Informatique)- Marmande 2010 - maintenant
A propos
Général
Prénom Nom :Romain DELFORGE
Vit à :
SAINTE-MAURE-DE-PEYRIAC, France
Né le :
28 avril 1986 (37 ans)
Ma vie aujourd'hui
Profession :
Technicien réseau
Situation familiale :
en union libre
Enfants :
1
Mes goûts et passions
Sports
Voyages
