Romain DELFOSSE est sur Copains d'avant. Pour le contacter, connectez-vous ou inscrivez-vous gratuitement.
Parcours
Parcours scolaire
-
Ecole Notre Dame (Berck)- Berck 1978 - 1984
-
Collège Notre-dame- Berck 1984 - 1989
-
Lycée Saint-pierre- Abbeville 1989 - 1993
-
Bts - Lycée Privé Du Sacré Coeur- Amiens 1994 - 1995
Parcours entreprise
-
CORA SAS - Attaché commercial (Commercial)- Chaponnay 1998 - 2000
-
Sevp Auto - Commercial (Commercial)- Cambrai 2000 - 2001
-
Sevp Auto - Responsable comptoir (Commercial)- Saint laurent blangy 2001 - 2002
-
Sevp Auto - Responsable magasin (Autre)- Soissons 2002 - 2002
-
Sevp Auto- Amiens 2002 - 2003
-
Autodistribution - Commercial (Commercial)- DAINVILLE 2003 - 2004
-
Ode Mme Theron - Commercial (Commercial)- Arras 2004 - maintenant
-
Garage Le Parcq Auto Loisirs - Gérant de société (Autre)- Le parcq 2010 - maintenant
A propos
Général
-
Prénom Nom :Romain DELFOSSE
-
Vit à :
LE PARCQ, France
-
Né le :
7 oct. 1973 (49 ans)
Ma vie aujourd'hui
Profession :
Gérant de société
Situation familiale :
marié(e)
Enfants :
3